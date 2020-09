Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

February 25, 1947 - August 30, 2020 Kenneth Spencer Friesland, 73, of Lenoir, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Kenneth was a retired self-employed mechanic. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Elizabeth Colley Friesland. Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.