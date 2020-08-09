You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fleming, Johnny "John" Ray

Fleming, Johnny "John" Ray

Only $5 for 5 months

March 23, 1932 - July 31, 2020 Johnny "John" Ray Fleming, 88, of Orlando, Fla., formerly of Hickory, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. He worked for Sears for many years. John was preceded in death by his wife, Opal Josephine (Granger) Fleming. He served in the U.S. Army. Baldwin-Fairchild Conway Funeral Home of Orlando is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Johnny Fleming as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News