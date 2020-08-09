Fleming, Johnny "John" Ray

March 23, 1932 - July 31, 2020 Johnny "John" Ray Fleming, 88, of Orlando, Fla., formerly of Hickory, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. He worked for Sears for many years. John was preceded in death by his wife, Opal Josephine (Granger) Fleming. He served in the U.S. Army. Baldwin-Fairchild Conway Funeral Home of Orlando is assisting the family.
