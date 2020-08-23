Finding, Juanita Leatherman

January 19, 1946 - August 17, 2020 Juanita Leatherman Finding, 74, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born in Cleveland County, Jan. 19, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Albert "Zack" and Lillie McNeilly Leatherman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant sisters, Kathleen Leatherman and Virginia Dare Leatherman; and sisters, Merle Powell, Meldonia Bivens, Josephine Leatherman, and Ruby Pope. She was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church and a graduate of Hickory High School, class of 1965. She is survived by her husband, Richard Finding of the home; daughter, DeLane Bowman and husband, Duane, of Hickory; brother, Charlie Leatherman and wife, Dorothy, of Bethlehem; sister-in-law, Ruthann Goodson and husband, Donnie, of Wadsworth, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 2 p.m., at Lakeview Baptist Church with Rev. Ben Rowe officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Masks and practice social distancing required. The service will be available via Facebook on Lakeview Baptist Church's Facebook page. Burial will be at Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 2 p.m. Memorial gifts may be made to Sipe's Orchard Home, 4431 County Home Rd., Conover, N. C. 28613. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
