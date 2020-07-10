Fassbach, Herbert L. "Pete"

October 30, 1928 - July 9, 2020 Herbert L. "Pete" Fassbach, 91, of Claremont, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Catawba Valley Assisted Living at Rockbarn. Born Oct. 30, 1928, in Miami, Fla., he was the son of the late Alexander Richard Fassbach Sr. and Mary Schroingemschrot Fassbach. Pete is survived by his sister, Mary Ann Fassbach Monday. A graveside service will be held in Florida at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church in Claremont, 4791 S. Depot St., Claremont, NC 28610. Drum Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com

