You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Farnham Jr., David Edward

Farnham Jr., David Edward

Only $3 for 13 weeks

January 4, 1963 - July 21, 2020 David Edward Farnham Jr., 57, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in his North Carolina home. He was born Jan. 4, 1963, to his late father, David Edward Farnham Sr. and late mother, Joyce Ann Stewart. He is survived by his brother, Rick Farnham (wife, Tammy); sister, Holly Duncan (husband, Tim); two daughters, Stacy Santalucia and Danelle McMahon; son, Michael Farnham; long-time friend and companion, Annie Farnham; eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. At his children's request his ashes will remain in Hickory, where he loved to be. The family will hold a private wake for close family and friends at a later date. "Rest in peace, Dad. We'll take it from here."

Farnham Jr., David Edward
To plant a tree in memory of David Farnham Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News