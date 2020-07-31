Farnham Jr., David Edward

January 4, 1963 - July 21, 2020 David Edward Farnham Jr., 57, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in his North Carolina home. He was born Jan. 4, 1963, to his late father, David Edward Farnham Sr. and late mother, Joyce Ann Stewart. He is survived by his brother, Rick Farnham (wife, Tammy); sister, Holly Duncan (husband, Tim); two daughters, Stacy Santalucia and Danelle McMahon; son, Michael Farnham; long-time friend and companion, Annie Farnham; eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. At his children's request his ashes will remain in Hickory, where he loved to be. The family will hold a private wake for close family and friends at a later date. "Rest in peace, Dad. We'll take it from here."
