Elrod, Reba Estelle Reid

Reba Estelle Reid Elrod, 89, of Hudson, passed away Friday Aug. 7, 2020. Bass-Smith Granite is serving the Elrod family.
Service information
Aug 9
Graveside
Sunday, August 9, 2020
2:00PM
Mountain Grove Baptist Church
2485 Connelly Springs Rd.
Granite Falls, NC 28630
