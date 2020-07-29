Eller, June Clapp

March 12, 1931 - July 27, 2020 The life of June Clapp Eller, 89, ended Monday night, July 27, 2020, after a period of illness. A member of Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church in Lenoir, June loved the Lord and took special joy in her family and friends. She was proud of her two sons and loved visits with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed time with her "Birthday Club" ladies in her later years. June Clapp Eller was born March 12, 1931, to Jerome Albert Clapp and Mildred Suddreth Clapp Church in Lenoir. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Arvil Eller; sister, Dorothy (Dottie) Martin; brother, Jerry Clapp; and son, James E. "Jim" Davis. She is survived by her son, Richard, of Hickory; daughters-in-law, Linda Davis and Claudia Eller; grandchildren, Ted Eller and wife, Liz, of Morganton, Adam Davis and wife, Erin, of Hickory, Suzanne Mayo and husband, Jeff, of Statesville, and Peggy Wise and husband, Jessie, of Lenoir; and six great-grandchildren with another on the way. The family also honors Olga Chapman for her love and care of June. Honorary pallbearers are her grandsons, Ted Eller and Adam Davis; grandsons-in-law, Jeff Mayo and Jessie Wise; nephews, Steve Borders and Andy Minton; and family friend, Richard Tolbert. All her life June was a hard worker, spending most of her career in the food service industry. She also traveled as a long distance truck driver for 10 years, as part of an owner-operator team with her husband, Richard. She selected the CB handle "Hummingbird," reflecting her slight build but tenacious will on and off the road. A private family memorial service will be held Friday, July 31, at 11 a.m., at Blue Ridge Memorial Park. The family mourns her passing but would like to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time. Evans Funeral Service & Crematory www.evansfuneralservice.com
