Eggers Jr., William C.

November 11, 1927 - June 19, 2020 William "Bill" Clifton Eggers Jr. of Maiden, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. Bill was born Nov. 11, 1927, to the late William Clifton and Josephine Newton Eggers Sr. in Murphy. He served his country in the U.S. Navy. Bill served as a diver and an underwater welder in the Navy. After serving his country, he started his own welding business that serviced the oil rigs in the petroleum industry. Bill was a member of Journey Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by one son, William "Skipper" Clifton Eggers III; one daughter, Marqueeta Eggers Johnson; one brother, Eugene Eggers; and one sister Lois Hyatt. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 70-plus years, Elgevia Goble Eggers of the home; one son, Citabron C. Eggers and wife, Stephanie, of Morganton; two daughters, Sheila Helms and husband, Rick, of Claremont, and Billie Moore of the home; one sister, Louise Korn of Gastonia; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; his best friend, Grady Smith; and many other cherished relatives and friends. The Eggers family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, at Goodin-Drum Funeral Home in Maiden. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, in the chapel at Goodin-Drum Funeral Home. Pastor Bill Murphy will be officiating. Interment will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Lincolnton, following the service. Goodin-Drum Funeral Home
