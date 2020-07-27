Eckard, Jay Lee

August 6, 1940 - July 25, 2020 Jay Lee Eckard, 79, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Trinity Village in Hickory. He was born Aug. 6, 1940, to the late Arthur Cletus Eckard and Edna Lail Eckard in Catawba County. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mabel Fulbright Eckard; sisters, Irene Clontz, Pauline Triplett and Joanne Killian; and brothers, Carl, Ray, Jack and Donald Eckard. Survivors include his sons, Kevin Eckard of Hickory and Kermit Eckard of Conover; granddaughter, Bailey Eckard; grandson, Tyler Eckard; and brother, Harold Eckard. He will lie in state Tuesday, July 28, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. The family will not be present. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 29, at 10 a.m., at Catawba Memorial Park. Pastor Leonard Bolick will be officiating the service. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.