Dzimitrowicz, Jeffrey Paul

Jeffrey Paul Dzimitrowicz December 4, 1974 - July 18, 2020 Jeffrey Paul Dzimitrowicz, 45, of Hickory, whose energy joined God in Heaven, Saturday, July 18, 2020. Born Dec. 4, 1974, in Syracuse, N.Y., he was the son of Leslie Ann Hepworth-Cameron and the late Stephen Paul Dzimitrowicz. His passions were his family, friends, music community, and love and light. Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Kristin Brause Dzimitrowicz; daughters, Sara Dzimitrowicz and Megan Dzimitrowicz, both of Hickory; sister, Heather Dzimitrowicz of LaFayette, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Anneliese Brause and husband, Robert Nendza of New Brunswick, Maine; aunts, Susan Billinson and husband, Brian, of Knoxville, Tenn., Barbara Phelps and husband, Herbert, of Delmar, N.Y., and Mary Louise Hepworth of Syracuse, N.Y.; nieces, Elli, Tabitha, Lauren, Caroline and Kaitlin; nephews, Daniel, Gregory and Kevin; and his beloved dogs, Stogie and Max. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 24, in the Chapel of Drum Funeral Home in Hickory, with Rev. Michelle K. Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Jeffrey Dzimitrowicz, Go Fund Me page on Facebook. Drum Funeral Home of Hickory www.drumfh-hickory.com
