Dyke, Mildred Van

October 30, 1926 - July 17, 2020 "He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away." Revelation 21:4 "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints." Psalm 116:15 ESV Mildred Van Dyke of Hickory, passed to glory Friday, July 17, 2020. Mrs. Van Dyke was born Oct. 30, 1926, in Antioch, to parents Vernon and Ann Powell. The family had a small farm so Mildred worked hard to help out and help care for her younger siblings. Her grandparents also lived with them and she was affectionately called "Dink" by her grandfather, who declared her his "favorite." Mildred was 93 years old. Mildred was a devoted and loving wife to her husband Jack from the age of 15, then later on, a mother and grandmother. She demonstrated God's Love by serving her family and others and by taking us to Penelope Church every Sunday and Wednesday. Mildred was a wonderful home maker and superb cook. Selfless and humble, she loved the Lord and we have full confidence that she is with her Savior. She was a dedicated member of Warlick's Baptist Church where she was involved in the choir, Sunday school, and the senior's fellowship. She will be greatly missed but we will see her again. She is survived by a son, Sandy Van Dyke and wife, Debbie, of Conover; daughters, Sheila Taylor and husband, Mike, of Hickory and Daphne Lomax and husband, Lynn, of High Point; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Berry of Drexel; a brother, Bob Powell of Valdese; and sister-in-law, Sylvia Powell of Newton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Van Dyke; a son, Gary Van Dyke; a granddaughter, Angela Brown; her father, Vernon Powell; her mother, Ann Watts; a stepfather, Lewis Watts; a sister, Vera Ayers; and a brother, Marion Powell. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 22, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Gary Murry officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Warlick's Baptist Church. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
