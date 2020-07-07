Duncan, Carroll Dean

March 7, 1940 - July 5, 2020 Carroll Dean Duncan, 80, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton. He was born, March 7, 1940, to the late James Duncan and Sue Emma Duncan in McDowell County. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gene Duncan; and sisters, Betty Hedrick and Carolyn D. Jones. Survivors include his wife, Reda Duncan of the home; sons, Gary Duncan and wife, Angel, of West Virginia, Dwayne Duncan of the home; grandchildren, John Duncan, Alea Duncan; and numerous nieces and nephews. Carroll will lie-in-state Wednesday, July 8, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 9, at 12 p.m., at Catawba Memorial Park. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
