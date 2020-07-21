Dula, Patrick James

January 18, 1973 - July 19, 2020 Mr. Patrick James Dula, 47, of Hickory, passed away Monday, July 19, 2020, at Trinity Ridge Healthcare in Hickory, after a lifetime battle with Huntington's disease. Mr. Dula was born Jan. 18, 1973, in Wilkes County, to Patty Walker Dula Roberts. A private graveside service is scheduled at the Walker Family Cemetery in Boomer. Patrick graduated from Wilkes Central High School and was employed with Alex Lee Corporation (MDI) in Hickory until his retirement through disability in 2012. He was a member of Sharon Walker Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his mother. He is survived by one son, Christian Atkins of Moravian Falls; one brother, Cary Joe Roberts and wife, Heather, of Huntersville; aunt, Alicia W. Buff and husband, Donald, of Newton; and uncle, James H. Walker and wife, Pauline, of Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Sharon Walker Baptist Church, 8780 West NC 268, Boomer, NC 28606. Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of North Wilkesboro www.reinssturdivant.com
