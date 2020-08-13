Donaldson, Judith "Judy" Mosca

You have permission to edit this article.
Judith "Judy" Mosca Donaldson, 66, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory. Judy was a well-respected woman in any community she found herself. Her life was full of adventure, lessons, and love. Once she became a mother, she devoted her life to her two sons and transformed her vigor for life into a love and fight for her children. A woman who refused the easy path, taught everyone she met that anything worth having is worth fighting for. She is survived by her sons, John-Michael Mealer and Adam Donaldson, whose love will follow her. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

