Donaldson, Judith "Judy" Mosca

Judith "Judy" Mosca Donaldson, 66, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory. Judy was a well-respected woman in any community she found herself. Her life was full of adventure, lessons, and love. Once she became a mother, she devoted her life to her two sons and transformed her vigor for life into a love and fight for her children. A woman who refused the easy path, taught everyone she met that anything worth having is worth fighting for. She is survived by her sons, John-Michael Mealer and Adam Donaldson, whose love will follow her. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
