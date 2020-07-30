DeVenny, Deborah

May 3, 1952 - July 27, 2020 Deborah Gibson DeVenny, 68 of Pearl Dr., in Cherryville, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at her residence. She was born May 3, 1952, in Catawba County, to the late R.D. and Betty McCaslin Gibson. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Cherryville. Deborah enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, and tending to her flowers. She loved to vacation at the beach and enjoy the sunshine. Her greatest pastime was spending time with her family and especially her beloved grandson, Braden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her precious granddaughter, Victoria Rose Jones. Survivors include her husband, Keith DeVenny; daughter, Angela DeVenny Jones and husband, Scott Jones; beloved grandson, Braden Luke Jones; brothers, Joe Gibson and Dennis "Hoot" Gibson and wife, Julie; sisters, Beverly Reep, Melinda McAlister, and Cynthia Gibson; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held today (Thursday, July 30), at 12 p.m., at City Memorial Cemetery with Tyler Tomlin officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and face coverings will be required. Mrs. DeVenny lied-in-state Wednesday, July 29, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services. The family was not present during this time. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 601 N. Pink St., Cherryville NC 28021; or Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150. Carpenters Funeral Home www.carpentersfuneralhome.net
