Dellinger, Cameron Wayne

September 10, 2001 - June 14, 2020 Cameron Wayne Dellinger, 18, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Carolina's Medical Center in Charlotte. Born Sept. 10, 2001, in Burke County, he was the son of Larry Wayne Dellinger and Angelina Johonnet. He was preceded in death by his brother, Andrew Logan Dellinger. Cameron was an all-around sportsman. He was an avid baseball player, who loved the outdoors, especially fishing and riding bikes. He also enjoyed working on any kind of mechanical engines. Cameron was a mentor to many children. He had a heart of gold and would give you the shirt off your back. He will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his mother, Angelina Johonnet of Morganton; father, Wayne Dellinger and wife, Jennifer, of Knoxville, Tenn.; paternal grandparents, Larry A. Dellinger and wife, Sandra, of Hickory; stepgrandparents, Ricky and Vicky Haun of Seymour, Tenn.; stepsisters, Chelsea Keebler and Jaysea Haun, both of Knoxville, Tenn; half brother, Brett LeFevers of Morganton; aunt, April Queen and husband, Bobby, of Newton; and numerous cousins. A celebration of Cameron's life will be held at a later date. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

