DeJarnette Jr., William Edward "J.R."

December 24, 1942 - July 31, 2020 Mr. William Edward "J.R." DeJarnette Jr., 77, of Stony Point, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Abernethy Laurels Health Care Unit in Newton. He was born Dec. 24, 1942, in Alexander County, the son of the late William "Stiffy" Edward DeJarnette Sr. and Sudye May Farrell DeJarnette. He had worked for Stony Point Farm Supply and was also the founder of the Dairy Bar in Stony Point. He died 45 years to the day, he opened the Dairy Bar. He was a man of faith and enjoyed hunting, playing the guitar, going to Bluegrass festivals and loved his family. Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his daughter, Amy DeJarnette Edwards and husband, Brad, of Hickory; sons, William Edward "Bill" DeJarnette III and wife, Alisa, of Hiddenite, Brian Archie DeJarnette and wife, Tara, of Stony Point; sister, Betty Ann Oliver and husband, Don, of Mt. Gilead; eight grandchildren, Kayla DeJarnette Gibson and husband, Matthew, Ethan, Garison, and Abby DeJarnette, Cassi and James Edwards, Kelsea and Kolton DeJarnette; niece, Anne Oliver Evans; and nephew, Allen Oliver. A private memorial service will be held. The Rev. Mitchell Rash will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or Dementia Society or Alzheimer's Association. Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services www.adamsfunerals.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.