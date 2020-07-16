Decker, Margaret Louise Brittain

March 6, 1924 - July 14, 2020 Mrs. Margaret Louise Brittain Decker, 96, of Connelly Springs, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at College Pines Nursing Home, following a period of declining health. Margaret was born March 6, 1924, in Burke County to the late Baxter Brittain and Ila Johnson Brittain. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Decker; brother, Arthur Ray Brittain; and two sisters, Faye Vinay and Rhoda Paige. Survivors include, her daughters, Kaye D. Harris of Charlotte; Sherry D. Stephens and husband, Jim, of Connelly Springs, Vicki D. Iandoli and husband, Angelo, of Toronto, Canada, and Angela D. Eaker and husband, Stephen, of Connelly Springs; sister, Dot Bradshaw; brother, Jack Brittain; grandchildren, George Harris, Kelle Huffman, Troy Harris, Jason Barlow, and Tom Iandoli; great-grandchildren, Jared Huffman, Caleb Huffman, Gracyn Harris, Gretchen Harris, Jaracah Teague, Karly Barlow, Finley Harris, and Madison Harris; and great-great-grandchild, Boone Huffman. Due to current restrictions and safety no services are scheduled at this time. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

