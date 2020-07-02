Deal, Violet Cline

October 4, 1924 - June 30, 2020 Mrs. Violet Cline Deal, 95, of Horseshoe Bend NE, in Hickory, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her residence. Violet was born Oct. 4, 1924, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Moses Uriah Cline and Naomi Ruth Austin Cline. She was a devoted homemaker and later in life worked in the furniture industry in the sewing department. She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church on Springs Road, but grew up in Shiloh Lutheran Church in Bethlehem. She was a kind and loving friend to all, one that dearly loved her family. She had a home in the mountains which she enjoyed going to and visiting with her friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glay P. "G.P." Deal; and siblings, Lenabelle C. Simmons, W. Eugene Cline, Conley J. Cline, M. Leonard Cline, Luther M. Cline, Willie C. Hood, Bobby L. Cline, and Larry E. Cline. Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughters, Lana D. Craig and husband, Ronald, Judy D. Hefner and husband, Allen, Barbara D. Hefner and husband, Jerry, all of Taylorsville; son, Roger W. Deal and wife, Marcie, of Hickory; grandchildren, Ronda C. Manley and husband, Michael, of Chicago, Ill., Mark A. Hefner and wife, Becky, of Charlotte, Kyle A. Hefner and special loving friend, Jeanne King, of Greensboro; great-grandchildren, Solon K. Hefner, Levi A. Hefner both of Charlotte; granddog, Parker; siblings, Fred S. Cline and wife, Helen, Patricia C. Hefner, Carolyn C. Hines and husband, David; caregivers, Neita Holden, Sandra Phillips, Sandra Austin, Sarah Embler and Robin Allen; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A private graveside service will be held Sunday, July 5, at St. Luke Lutheran Church Cemetery in Conover. Pastor Russell Makant will officiate. Pallbearers include Mark Hefner, Kyle Hefner, Larry Foster, Dane Cline, Wade Cline and Bryan Hood. The family requests to follow the COVID-19 guidelines. The body will lie-in-state from 2 to 5 p.m., Friday, July 3, at Adams Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church Building Fund, 3916 Springs Rd., Conover, NC 28613; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658. Adams Funeral Home & Cremation Services www.adamsfunerals.com
