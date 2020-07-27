Deal Jr., George

July 22, 1943 - July 24, 2020 George Edward Deal Jr., 77, of Newton, passed away peacefully Friday, July 24, 2020, at Carolina Caring (hospice) in Sherrills Ford. He was born July 22, 1943, in Burlington, to the late George Edward Deal Sr. and Garnette Parker Deal. He was a 1961 graduate of Newton-Conover High School, and worked as a barber for 35 years at South Newton Barbershop in Newton. George was a very family-oriented individual, attending swim and cross country meets, plays, dance competitions, and many Newton-Conover Red Devil soccer and football games throughout the years in support of his four grandchildren. He loved to travel and work with his hands, sharing a small crafting business with his wife post-retirement. During his life, he attended numerous sporting events at Newton-Conover and was a very spiritual man, staying involved in many church activities. He truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, talking with friends and family on the phone, gardening, and riding around on his tractor and golf cart. George was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, neighbor, and friend, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 55 years who he loved dearly, Patricia Medlin Deal. Also surviving are two daughters, Shelley (David) Hayes of Conover and Susan (Paul) Wright; a sister, Faye Deal Banks of Cary; and grandchildren Abbey, Jessica, Addison and Sophie Hayes. A service to celebrate George's life will be held Wednesday, July 29, at 3 p.m., at Concordia Lutheran Church in Conover and will be livestreamed via Facebook at facebook.com/MyConcordia. The Rev. Michael Geml will officiate. Burial will follow at Providence Memorial Cemetery in Catawba. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 28, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. Those serving as pallbearers are: Jeff Medlin, Kevin Medlin, Colton Medlin, Lynn Medlin, Scottie Medlin and Phillip Medlin. The family requests that social distancing be practiced. Memorials may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church, 216 5th Ave. SE, Conover, NC 28613. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
7878 NC Highway 16
Newton, NC 28658
3:00PM
216 5th Ave SE
Conover, NC 28613
