Dawson, Donald Ray

June 10, 1939 - July 1, 2020 Donald Ray Dawson, 81, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Carolina Caring Hospice House. Born June 10th, 1939, in Tarboro, he was the son of the late George and Mae Dawson. Don attended Tarboro High School where he lettered in Football, attended NC Boys State, and served as president of the Student Council. He was active in scouting and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout with Palm. He graduated from Wake Forest College with a Bachelor of Arts degree and later graduated with a Master of Divinity from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary at Wake Forest. Don's career spanned over 25 years, serving the mental health community in a number of roles, including North Carolina's first Alcohol and Drug Coordinator and later as Mental Health Director in various counties of North and South Carolina. He was predeceased by his wife of over 50 years, Ruth Harrell Dawson. He is survived by two daughters; Donna Dawson Sutis and husband, Marc of Hickory, and DeAnn Dawson Riggs and husband, Darryl of Montgomery, Ala.; four grandchildren, Dana Sutis Shillinglaw and husband, Michael of Morganton, Derek Sutis of Hickory, Dawson Riggs of Mobile, Ala., and Danielle Riggs of Montgomery, Ala.; and great-grandchild, Miles Shillinglaw of Morganton. The family will hold a private service in Tarboro. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.