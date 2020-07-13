Davis Sr., Larry James

December 10, 1963 - July 8, 2020 Larry James Davis Sr., 56, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Pineville, following a period of declining health. Mr. Davis was born Dec. 10, 1963, in Los Angeles County, Calif., to the late Edward and Shirley Davis. He worked for Bassett Furniture in Newton as a security guard. Larry loved playing the guitar; some of his favorites were Elvis Presley and Glen Campbell. He also loved his family and guns. In addition to his parents, Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his brothers, Edward James Davis Jr., Terry Elliott, Floyd Best, Jerry Palmer, and Robert Davis. Surviving his passing include his wife of 35 years, Nannette Davis; children, Larry J. Davis Jr., and wife, Michelle, and Liana K. Davis; brothers, Gary Davis, Johnny K. Davis and wife, Shanna; and sisters, Pat Lynn, Betty Hawkins, Shana Wilborn, and husband, Bill. More survivors include an abundance of nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
