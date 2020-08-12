Davis, JoAnn Broome

June 19, 1936 - August 10, 2020 JoAnn Broome Davis, 84, of Highway 10 West in Vale, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Carolina Rehab Center of Burke County in Connelly Springs. Born in Catawba County, June 19, 1936, she was the daughter of the late William McKinley Broome and Doris Enid Johnson Broome. She helped care for children in her home, and enjoyed working in her greenhouses. Mrs. Davis was a member of Palm Tree United Methodist Church in Vale. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Davis; and two sons, Carlos Lee Davis and Kevin Wayne Davis. Survivors include two grandchildren, Jeremy Davis and wife, Valarie, of Connelly Springs and Curtis Davis of Vale; two great-grandchildren, Dalton Davis of Vale and Delanie Davis of Connelly Springs; two daughters-in-law, Linda Davis of Hickory and Becky Davis Craig of Connelly Springs; and a brother, Kenneth Broome. A graveside service will be held today (Wednesday, Aug. 12), at 10 a.m., at Palm Tree United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Peter Brown officiating. Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., of Fallston www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com
