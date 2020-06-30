Davis, Jason Michael

December 27, 1982 - June 26, 2020 Jason Michael Davis, 37, of Newton, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. Born Dec. 27, 1982, he was the son of Michael Davis and Leslie Eggers. He was always smiling and outgoing and was very loving. He is survived by his father, Mike Davis and stepmom, Julie Thompson; mother, Leslie Eggers and husband, Kenneth Eggers; stepbrother, Landon Thompson; stepsister, Lauren Thompson; three sisters, Cassandra Pierce, Taylor Pierce and Ashley Chester; grandmother, Mary Jo Hilton; grandparents, Gene and Judy Davis; two aunts, Jennifer Whitworth and Tracie Hilton; uncle Jeffrey Davis; and numerous cousins. His grandfather, Larry Dean Hilton, preceded him in death. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Safe Harbor, 210 2nd St. SE, Hickory, NC 28602. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
