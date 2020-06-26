Currie, Katherine Wilson

May 20, 1933 - June 23, 2020 Katherine Wilson Currie, 87, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Trinity Village. Born May 20, 1933, in Lincoln County, she was the daughter of the late George Logan Wilson and Virginia Lula Belle Reinhardt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, William Thomas Currie. A member of Coulters Grove A.M.E. Zion Church, Katherine was a very spiritual person and a wonderful cook. She worked for Alex and Alice Shuford until their deaths in 1971, then continued working for Margery Shuford Owsley until her retirement. She was an important part of the Shuford family for over 50 years and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her brother, sister, several nieces and nephews and her loving extended family, Margery Shuford Owsley, Robert McKaughn and wife, Martha, Alice McKaughn, Alex McKaughn, and Margery McKaughn Black and husband, Bill. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 27, at Coulters Grove A.M.E. Zion Church Cemetery with the Rev. Michael Hester officiating.
Service information
11:30AM
4513 Startown Rd.
Newton, North Carolina 28658
