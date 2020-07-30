Crouch, Betty "Faye" Flowers

January 27, 1934 - July 28, 2020 Betty "Faye" Flowers Crouch, 86, of Claremont, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Catawba Valley Assisted Living. Born Jan. 27, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Winfred and Elzie Flowers. Faye will be remembered as a strong, spiritual matriarch who was a loving home-maker. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; she will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Glenn Crouch; daughter, Brenda Deal (Norman) of Tenn.; two sons, Robert A. Crouch (Darbie) of Claremont, and Roger W. Crouch of Newton; six grandchildren, Chad Deal, Jonathon Deal (Jamie), Tabitha Toney (Jonathon), Dillon Crouch (Kelsi), Darby Crouch (Amber), and Averi Crouch; and six great-grandchildren, Austin Deal, Charlie Deal, Gracie Deal, Justin Toney, Caroline Toney, and Isaac Crouch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Glenn Alan Crouch; two sisters, Eva Parker and Ruth Flowers; one brother, Joe Flowers; and a great-grandson, Garrett Toney. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 31, at St. James Lutheran Church with the Rev. Steve Rhodes officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Burial at Catawba Memorial Park will follow the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 1942 Saint James Church Rd., Newton, NC 28658; and/or Carolina Caring Hospice, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.