Creamer, Joyce Ann Lingle

Mrs. Joyce Ann Lingle Creamer, 72, of Lenoir, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at CHC-Blue Ridge in Morganton. The body will lie-in-state Sunday, Aug. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 24, at Oak Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Nicholas Wilson officiating. www.heritagefuneralservice.com
