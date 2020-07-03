Crawford, Emmett Douglas "Doug"

January 4, 1943 - July 2, 2020 Emmett Douglas "Doug" Crawford, 77, of Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his residence, after a period of declining health. Born in Ocala County, Fla., Jan. 4, 1943, he was the son of the late Emmett Frances and Essie Mae Gore Crawford. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Jones. He was owner-operator of White Business Machine and attended Bethlehem Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Kay Long Crawford of the home; sons, Jason Crawford of Hickory and Chappell "Chap" Monts of Columbia, S.C.; grandsons, Grayson Crawford of Hickory and Colson Crawford of Lenoir; nieces, Doylynn Jones Lawler and Reidi Lott, both of Ocala, Fla.; and a nephew, Jason Jones of Ocala. Doug will lie in state Sunday, July 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will be held Sunday, July 5, at 2 p.m., at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Chris Mead officiating. Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice & Home Care of Alexander County, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681 or to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 West Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
