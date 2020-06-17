Crafton, Sherri Lynn Yoder

March 18, 1976 - June 12, 2020 Mrs. Sherri Lynn Yoder Crafton, 44, of Hickory, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Carolinas Medical Center. Sherri was born March 18, 1976, in Burke County, to the late Gary Yoder and Cynthia Gilliam. She was an amazing, tough, strong wife, mother, sister and friend to many. Sherri had an amazing personality that could light up any room and worked hard, played hard, and loved harder. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Wanda Mitchell. She is survived by her husband, Michael Crafton; children, Dakota Young and wife, Shania, Corey Young, and Brent Young and girlfriend, Taylor; stepson, Nicholas Crafton; grandchildren, Dominic Young and Scarlett Young; sisters, Cindy White and husband, Jeri, Deena Perez and husband, Humberto; and brothers, Jamie Yoder and Billy Yoder and wife, Wendy. Also surviving are nieces, Jessica Lowman and husband, Bradley, Jodie Trammell and husband, David, and Kristie Yoder, Madison Blake and Kelynn Smith; nephews, Jerry Humphries and wife, Roxanne, and Peyton Smith; great-nieces and -nephews, Makayla Lowman, Maverick Lowman, Christopher Trammell, Kailee Trammell, Ava Hill, and Emma Deyton; and special friend, Kristi Crews. A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 18, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Harold Ward officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 18, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service. Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army at www.satruck.org. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
