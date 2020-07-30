Cozart Jr., Dr. William Taft

March 17, 1941 - July 21, 2020 Dr. William Taft Cozart Jr., also known by family and friends as "Buddy," departed this Earth and went to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Buddy was born in Roxboro, March 17, 1941. He attended Roxboro High School, home of the Rockets, and graduated in 1959. Following graduation, he attended The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on a football scholarship, where he graduated in 1963. Upon completion of his bachelor's degree, Buddy completed a doctorate in dental surgery in 1967. He dedicated his life to his family and the care of his patients. Buddy was known for his outgoing personality and never met a stranger throughout his life. He will be very missed by his family and friends in the community. Buddy was preceded in death by his father, William Taft Cozart; and his mother, Nettie Walker Cozart. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Judy Wilson Cozart; son, William Taft Cozart III (Maryn); daughter, Christina "Alexis" McCaleb (Brooke); and his brother, Buckley Cozart. Private services will be held for family. The family requests donations be made to the following: UNC Adams School of Dentistry at https://give.unc.edu/donate?p=dent or by phone at 919-537-3818. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
