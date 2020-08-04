Counts, Diane

You have permission to edit this article.
March 21, 1956 - August 2, 2020 Diane Lynn Cary Counts, 64, of Newton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. A memorial service to celebrate Diane's life will be held Thursday, Aug. 6, at 3 p.m., at Joy Baptist Church in Conover. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service, at Joy Baptist Church. bennettfuneralservice.com

Service information

Aug 6
Visitation
Thursday, August 6, 2020
1:00PM-2:45PM
Joy Baptist Church
4015 Herman Sipe Rd.
Conover, NC 28658
Aug 6
Memorial Service
Thursday, August 6, 2020
3:00PM
Joy Baptist Church
4015 Herman Sipe Rd.
Conover, NC 28658
