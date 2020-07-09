Cornwell, William "Dale"

September 22, 1955 - July 1, 2020 William "Dale" Cornwell of Hickory, died unexpectedly at his residence, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was 64. Born Sept. 22, 1955, to the late Annie Carrie Williams Cornwell and Fred Lee Cornwell Sr. of Hickory, he leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Lucia Cornwell; two children and mother-in-law of the home; a sister, Linda (LaWayne) Whitfield of Fayetteville; two brothers, Fred (Patricia) Cornwell Jr. and Paul Cornwell, both of Hickory; four nieces and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lisa Cornwell. Dale was well-loved by his family and many friends. He was a good and loving father and husband, well-known for his gregarious charm, and generosity of spirit. He will truly be missed. A private service for immediate family will be held Saturday, July 11, at 1 p.m., at the Walter Gladys Memorial Chapel at Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary. A public viewing will be held Friday, July 10, from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the chapel. Burial will take place at Southside Cemetery in Hickory. Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary 828-323-1981
