Cook, Vivian Lefevers

February 23, 1939 - July 4, 2020 Mrs. Vivian Lefevers Cook, 81, of Hudson, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care in Hudson, following a period of declining health. Vivian was born Feb. 23, 1939, in Caldwell County to the late John Marshall Lefevers and Vica Dula Lefevers. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters, Phyllis "Phyl" Bumgarner, and Frances Lefevers Annas; and brothers, William "Billy" James Lefevers, James Gregory Lefevers, and Johnny Morris Lefevers. Survivors include her husband, Dwight Russell Cook of the home; daughter, Kathy Jane Cook of Granite Falls; son, John Russell Cook and wife, DeLynn "Dee" McCarson Cook, of Claremont; granddaughters, Emily Rose Bracey of Carrboro, and Jessica Leigh Cook of Cary; sister, Judy Leonhardt and husband, Gerald, of Vale, N.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 8, in Sunset Hills Cemetery, in Granite Falls, with the Rev. Edd Warren officiating. The family respectfully requests that those attending wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice; or The V Foundation for Cancer Research. Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations www.mackiefh.com
