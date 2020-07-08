Clore, Elizabeth

March 8, 1962 - July 4, 2020 Elizabeth Lacy Clore, 58, of Conover passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her residence. She was born March 8, 1962, in Richland County, to the late John W. Clore and to Julia Woods Hunt of Kings Mountain. Beth was insightful and kind, and sometimes a little impatient. She expected the best from people and could be irritable when she didn't get it. Beth remembered birthdays and anniversaries with a card in the mail, she brought souvenirs from her vacations to family and friends (she did love a gift shop), she would put candy on her desk for her colleagues, and even remembered our pets. Beth was a voracious reader, loved movies, and had a wide range of interests from history and philosophy to Shark week to head-banging heavy metal music to sports. She loved her two cats, Lilith and Chester Bennington, who will be lost without her to spoil them. Beth leaves behind her mother, Julia Woods Hunt of Kings Mountain; sisters, Julia Clore-Laurich and husband, Cliff Laurich, of Kings Mountain, Catherine Strange of Kings Mountain; nephews, who probably learned too much from her when they were teenagers because she was the coolest Auntie; family and friends who will miss her humor and stories. Greeting her upon her death were her father, John Clore; brother-in-law, Lance Strange; grandparents; stepfather, Gene Hunt; and uncle, John Woods. A private service to celebrate Elizabeth's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Rape Crisis Center of Catawba County, 1220 Commerce St. SW STE. J, Conover, NC 28613, rapecrisiscenter.com; or Humane Society of Catawba County, 3224 20th Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602, catawbahumane.org. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
