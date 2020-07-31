Clemons, Joyce Anthony Mungro

Joyce Anthony Mungro Clemons, 75, of Maiden entered Heaven's Gate Monday, July 27, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. She is the daughter of Odessa Mungro and the late Woodrow Mungro. She was the loving wife of 50 years to George Clemons; adorable mother of Kim Clemons King-Barden (Price), Karen Clemons-Gibson (John); grandchildren, Desmond Clemons King and Shae King; and great-grandchildren, Juelz and KaMarion Clemons. The viewing will be held Friday, July 31, at St. James A.M.E. Zion Church in Maiden from 4 to 7 p.m. The celebration of life service will be held Saturday, August 1, at Christ Church at 11 a.m. The address is 2416 Zion Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28602. Burial is at Rosenwald Municipal Cemetery in Maiden. Dirk Thompson Mortuary of Hickory 828-323-1980
