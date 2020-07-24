Chapman, Marvin Asa

October 31, 1938 - July 22, 2020 Marvin Asa Chapman, 81, of Hickory, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center. Born Oct. 31, 1938, he was the son of Charlie Pete Chapman and Dorothy Lee Dennis Chapman. He worked at Hickory Plumbing and Heating for 45 years, and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After retirement, he worked at Ingold. He is survived by his daughters, Michelle Bumgarner and husband, Allen, of Hickory and Angela Hughes of Hickory; two sisters, Ellen Chapman and Louise Chapman, both of Taylorsville; a brother, Ronald Chapman and wife, Beverly, of Hickory; brother-in-law and special buddy, Jim Walker; two grandchildren, Dallas Hughes and Laney Bumgarner; a friend, Julia Stallings; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his spouse of 49 years, Nancy James Chapman; his brother, Bud Chapman; and his sister, Beatrice Pennell. A private graveside service will be held by the family at a later date. The family will receive friends at his daughter Michelle's house. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
