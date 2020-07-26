Chapman, Marlene Macie

July 23, 2020 Marlene Macie Chapman, 80, of Newton, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Cleveland County, to the late Dennis Belo and Pearl Geneva Hull Chapman. She had retired from Hickory Chair and had then worked at Walmart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven brothers, James, Gerald, Donald, Lloyd, Ira, Grady, and Evoyd Chapman; one sister, Selma Moore; and one great-grandson, Travis Belton. She is survived by three sons, Jimmy, Randy, and Timothy Belton; two daughters, Robin Lynn Belton, and Patsy Gene Perry; two brothers, Carol and Junior Chapman; three sisters, Madelene Dellinger, Vangie Grigg, and Ruth Whisnant; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, in Pleasant Hills United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Keith Nichols officiating. Willis Reynolds Funeral Home www.willisreynoldsfh.com
