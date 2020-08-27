Caudill, Betty Price

August 17, 1944 - August 20, 2020 Betty Caudill, 76, of Lexington, N.C., passed away Thursday morning, Aug. 20, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. A private service will be held at 2 p.m., today (Thursday, Aug. 27) with the Rev. Doug Rowe officiating and will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/davidson.funeralhome. The family will be at First United Methodist Church of Lexington Saturday, Aug. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., to greet friends. Due to the COVID-19, visitors will remain in their cars and drive-thru to speak to the family located under the covered driveway. Betty was born in Hickory, Aug. 17, 1944, to Roy N. Price and Vivian I. Poovey. She was a loving wife, mother, fierce protector and provider for her family. Surviving her are her husband, Stephen R. Caudill of Lexington, N.C.; sons, Stephen R. Caudill II of Smyrna, Ga., Wesley B. Caudill of Lexington, N.C., and Daniel P. Caudill of Knoxville, Tenn.; and granddaughter, Claire M. Caudill. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to First United Methodist Church Bereavement Fund, 310 S. Main St., Lexington NC 27292. Davidson Funeral Home www.davidsonfuneralhome.net