Cater, Helen Louise

August 8, 1919 - July 7, 2020 Helen Louise Cater, 100, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Trinity Ridge. Born Aug. 8, 1919, in Oconee County, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Noah M. Cater and Dessie Crumpton Cater. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Herman Cater; and two sisters, Bernice C. Jones and Mildred C. Ellenburg. A member of First Baptist Church in Hickory, Helen had retired as the Director of the Baptist State Convention. She is survived by a sister, Edith Addison of Toccoa, Ga.; and a number of nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery Friday, July 10, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Joshua Barrett officiating. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Service information
11:00AM
366 4th St., NW
Hickory, NC 28601
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.