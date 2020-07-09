Cater, Helen Louise

August 8, 1919 - July 7, 2020 Helen Louise Cater, 100, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Trinity Ridge. Born Aug. 8, 1919, in Oconee County, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Noah M. Cater and Dessie Crumpton Cater. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Herman Cater; and two sisters, Bernice C. Jones and Mildred C. Ellenburg. A member of First Baptist Church in Hickory, Helen had retired as the Director of the Baptist State Convention. She is survived by a sister, Edith Addison of Toccoa, Ga.; and a number of nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery Friday, July 10, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Joshua Barrett officiating. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Service information

Jul 10
Graveside
Friday, July 10, 2020
11:00AM
Oakwood Cemetery
366 4th St., NW
Hickory, NC 28601
