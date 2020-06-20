Carter, Timothy Scott

January 20, 1971 - June 17, 2020 Timothy Scott Carter, 49, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his residence. Born Jan. 20, 1971, he was the son of Thomas Eugene Carter Jr. and Linda Chambers Carter. He was a loving son, father, brother and friend and will be missed dearly. He is survived by his mother, Linda Carter of the home; a son, Todd Nicholas Carter of Conover; four stepchildren, Kanan, Tyler, Quentin and Morgan; a brother, Christopher Carter and wife, Tina, of Newton; two special nieces and nephews, Mackenzie and Triston; and numerous aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas E. Carter Jr.; two brothers, Jamie Todd Carter and Thomas E. Carter III; and his grandparents, James and Wilma Chambers, Albert and Irene Arney and Thomas E. Carter. The funeral will be held Monday, June 22, at 1 p.m., at Jenkins Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service and burial will follow at Eastview Cemetery. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
