Carswell, Henry Franklin

April 15, 1955 - June 24, 2020 Henry Franklin Carswell, 65, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his residence. Born April 15, 1955, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Ernest T. Carswell and Jennie Chapman Carswell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas J. Carswell; and nephew, Eric Lee Carswell. Henry had retired from Carolina Container after 31 years of service. He is survived by his wife, Judy Price Carswell of the home; son, Cliff William Carswell and wife, Kimberly, of Roanoke, Va.; brothers, John William Carswell and wife, Priscilla, of Robinsville, Joseph E. Carswell of Hildebran, Albert L. Carswell and wife, Terrie, of Maiden; grandchildren, Coty Shane Stilwell, Tiffany Lea Carswell and husband, D.J., and Hailey Brooke Carswell. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 27, in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory with Johnny Chambers officiating. Burial will follow in Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., prior to the service. Masks will be required to attend the service and the receiving. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
