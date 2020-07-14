Carswell, Emily Brittain

Emily Brittain Carswell, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Carswell, and leaves behind her daughters, Donna Leathers (Dan) and Gleta Carswell (René Quadt); and grandson, Sterling Jordan Weed. She is also survived by two brothers, Walter Brittain and Herbert Brittain (Brenda).
Emily is preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Lola Brittain; siblings and their spouses, Tessie Wright (Everette), Zena Wright (Earl), Amie Street Wilkerson (Monroe, Floyd), Bruce Brittain (Thelma), Clarence Brittain (Bobbie), Leslie Brittain, and Aubrey Brittain; and a sister-in-law, Lavada Brittain (Walter). Also surviving are sister in-laws, Virginia (Aubrey) and Barbara (Leslie); and numerous nieces, nephews, and a large extended family.
Emily and Johnny spent most of their married life in Thomasville. Emily's life's work of 25 years was devoted to the education and development of children and students. She taught in the public schools for 12 years and then earned a Master’s degree in counseling. She was one of the first elementary school counselors hired in the state of North Carolina. Emily was devoted to her students, and was particularly dedicated to serving the children who resided at Mill's Home Orphanage.
After her husband's death in 1994, she retired to her family home place in the George Hildebran community, where she lived for 25 years, surrounded by family and friends. She gardened, took art and crafts classes and was active as a volunteer in the community. Emily's garden and her love of plants and bird-watching brought her a great deal of joy and she enjoyed sharing them with others. The last four years of her life were spent at Abernathy Laurels, where she made many new friends and enjoyed an active social life. Emily was loved by many especially her family and she will be missed greatly.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, an abbreviated memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., today (Tuesday, July 14), at Wilkie's Grove Baptist Church, 5780 Wilkie's Grove Church Road, in Hickory. There will be no graveside service or visitation.
Memorials may be directed to either the Wilkie's Grove Backpack Ministry, which provides funding to schools for children in need of food assistance; or the benevolence fund, which provides aid to any community member in need.
An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the family.
