Carmichael, Peggy Alexander

May 12, 1934 - August 1, 2020 Mrs. Peggy Alexander Carmichael, 86, of Newton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Trinity Ridge, after a brief period of declining health. Mrs. Carmichael was born in Hickory May 12, 1934, to the late Terry Renn Alexander and Marguerite Pollard Alexander. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved sisters, brother, and a nephew. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Mr. Edwin E. Carmichael of the home; son, Edwin L. Carmichael and wife, Terrie, of Vale; grandson, Garrett E. Carmichael and wife, Kayda; granddaughter, Ellie, all of Lincolnton; and a number of nieces and nephews. Mrs. Carmichael worked for many years in the insurance business, first with Pilot Life Insurance Co. in Sedgefield, and again with Pilot Life in Hickory, after her family relocated to Catawba County. She then served as school secretary at South Newton Elementary School and later became a teacher's assistant at South Newton. After her retirement she stayed active in many groups at First Presbyterian Church, Newton, where she was a member for over 50 years. She especially enjoyed volunteering to work in the church office with her dear friends. A private memorial service for family will be held at a future date at First Presbyterian Church. She will be interred at the church columbarium. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 701 North Main Ave., Newton, NC 28658. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
