Capps, Addria Proctor

April 12, 1940 - July 3, 2020 Addria Proctor Capps, 80, died peacefully at Catawba Valley Medical Center Friday, July 3, 2020. Born April 12, 1940, in Charlotte, she was the daughter of the late James McCall Proctor and Addria Hardin Proctor. At a very young age, her father lovingly nicknamed her Puddin, the name by which she was known and called. She was raised in Henderson, graduated from Henderson High School, and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in religion from Duke University. Two weeks following her graduation, she married her high school sweetheart Maurice Capps. They moved to Hickory in 1965, and Puddin was active in her community for 55 years. She was a member of the Hickory Book Club, a diamond member emeritus of the Hickory Service League, and a very active and committed member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church. She often referred to her church as her second home. Her passions there were the Altar Guild, office work, and earlier the Broughton Hospital ministry. Puddin was preceded in death by her parents. Her immediate family survivors are her husband of 59 years, Maurice Capps; her children, Gil Capps (wife, Julie) of Winter Park, Fla., Addria Capps (fiancée, Chris McKee) of Charlotte; granddaughters, Katie Capps, Ellie Capps, and Delaney McKee; and sister, Barbara Proctor Smith (husband, Robert) of Colfax. A celebration of her life will be held at St. Luke's U.M.C. in Hickory at a later time, and an internment will be held at Rehoboth U.M.C. in Henderson. In lieu of flowers, it was Puddin's wish that memorials go to the Christian Aid Fund of St. Luke's UMC, 52 16th Ave. NW, Hickory, N.C. 28601. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
