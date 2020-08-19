Canipe Sr., Master Sgt. Alfred Dwight

September 23, 1929 - August 17, 2020 Master Sgt. Alfred Dwight Canipe Sr., 90, of Newton, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at his home. He was born Sept. 23, 1929, in Catawba County, a son of the late Alvin H. Canipe and Minnie Fisher Canipe. He was a member of Westside Baptist Church in Maiden and an U.S. Army veteran, serving in the Korean War. Prior to his retirement he was a truck driver for A. G. Boone Company and co-owner of Cedar Ridge Landscape Co. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Deanie T. Canipe; brothers, Alvin Canipe Jr., Bobby Canipe; and sisters, Pauline Cody and Udell Martin. He is survived by his sons, Sonny Canipe and wife, Cheryl, of Newton and Joe Canipe and wife, Elaine, of Newton; daughter, Robbin Peeler and husband, Mike, of Conover; five grandsons, Joshua Canipe and wife, Michelle, of Texas, Jason Canipe and wife, Ashley, of Maiden, Andrew Pennell and wife, Hilary, of Michigan, Josh Peeler of Charlotte, and Stephen Peeler of Maiden; Four granddaughters, Summer Hoelter and wife, Katie, of Belmont, Christy DeHart and husband, Jason, of Maiden, Hope Janowitz and husband, David, of Pisgah Forest and Alishia Lidke and husband, Ray, of Newton; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Herman Canipe of Matthews; and sister, Polly McSwain of Maiden. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 21, at Maiden City Cemetery with Pastor Jason Canipe officiating and military honors provided by Post 76. He will lie in state 2 to 4 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 20, at Burke Mortuary in Newton. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, N.C. 28658. Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton www.burkemortuary.com
Service information
11:00AM
211 East Cemetery Street
Maiden, NC 28650
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.