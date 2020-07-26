Caldwell, Evelyn Laney

Evelyn Laney Caldwell October 9, 1929 - July 24, 2020 Mrs. Evelyn Laney Caldwell, 90, of Maiden, passed away Friday, July, 24, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton. She was born Oct. 9, 1929, in Lincoln County, the daughter of the late Robert Bunyon and Eunice Brown Laney. Prior to her retirement she was a sewer in the textile industry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Caldwell; and son, Kevin Caldwell. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Ronnie Caldwell and wife, Sharon, of Summerville, S.C., Gary Caldwell and wife, Judy, of Maiden; daughter-in-law, Kathy Caldwell of Franklin; grandchildren, Janet Underwood and husband, Gary, Linda Caldwell and fiancé, Kiel Seley, Adam Caldwell and wife, Tosh, Lauren Garner and husband, Kyle, Katie Gryder and husband, Joey; brother, Caroll Laney of S.C.; and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, at Mt. Anderson Baptist Church with Pastor Donald Cline and Pastor Charles Ingle officiating. Burial will follow in the Church cemetery. Evelyn will lie in state from 12 to 12:45, at the church, prior to the service, without family members present. Memorials may be made to Mt. Anderson Baptist Church in Maiden. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com
Service information
1:00PM
4818 South 16 Hwy
Maiden, NC 28650
12:00PM-12:45PM
4818 South 16 Hwy
Maiden, NC 28650
