Caldwell, Brenda Ervin

November 15, 1951 - August 15, 2020 Brenda Gail Ervin Caldwell, 68, of Conover, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. She was born Nov. 15, 1951, in Burke County, the daughter of the late Walter Elmer Ervin and Rachel Mae Miller Ervin. In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Glenn Ervin. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 49 years, Dennis Edward Caldwell of the home; son, Brian Edward Caldwell (Kim) of Claremont; grandchildren, Bryce Caldwell and Trinity Eller of Claremont; sister, Martha Ervin Benge of Statesville; nephews, Eric Dagenhart (Mechell) of Statesville and Keith Benge of Statesville; and cousins, Steve Miller (Vickie) of Hickory and Gail Fox (Dean) of Catawba. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 20, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Conover, with the Rev. Kevin Graudin and the Rev. Eric Hauss officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 6175 St. Peters Church Rd., Conover, NC 28613. Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com
