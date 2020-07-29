Byles, David Wayne

December 5, 1981 - July 25, 2020 David Wayne Byles, 38, of Conover, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. He was born Dec. 5, 1981, in Catawba County, the son of James Byles and Brenda Little Byles. He attended Devine Grace Baptist Church in Hickory and was employed as a cook at Burger King. He is survived by his father, James Byles of Conover; mother, Brenda Little Byles of Hickory; daughter, Clara Murphy; brother, Scott Byles of Newton; and sisters, Kathy Williams, and Jessica Clark, both of Hickory. No services are planned at this time. Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton www.burkemortuary.com

