Bumgarner, Gladys Lackey

March 6, 1940 - July 24, 2020 Gladys Lackey Bumgarner, 80, of Vale, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at her residence. Born March 6, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Lackey and Myrtle Randolph Lackey. She is survived by two daughters, Crystal Faulkner (Tommy) of Vale and Nancy Lackey (Ronald) of Vale; two sons, Kenneth "Ray" Heavner (Sherry) of Vale and Bobby Heavner (Martha) of Lincolnton; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her spouse, Kenneth Heavner; and her son, Michael Heavner. The funeral will be held at 5 p.m., Sunday, July 26, at Free Holiness Church of Vale, 6119 Second Chance Lane, in Vale. The family will receive friends at the church, an hour before the service. Burial in the church cemetery will follow the service. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

