 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bui, My Van

Bui, My Van

November 10, 1936 - September 2, 2020 My Van Bui, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his residence. He was born Nov. 10, 1936, to the late Bui Van Dien and Tran Thi Dan in Vietnam. Survivors include his daughters, Loan Phi Bui of Hickory, Uyen Phi Bui of Hickory; sons, Long Phi Bui of Vietnam, Hung Phi Bui of Orange County, Calif., Son Phi Bui of Hickory, Ho Phi Bui of Hickory, Lam Phi Bui of Hickory; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother; and three sisters. A service will be held Monday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert