Bui, My Van

November 10, 1936 - September 2, 2020 My Van Bui, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his residence. He was born Nov. 10, 1936, to the late Bui Van Dien and Tran Thi Dan in Vietnam. Survivors include his daughters, Loan Phi Bui of Hickory, Uyen Phi Bui of Hickory; sons, Long Phi Bui of Vietnam, Hung Phi Bui of Orange County, Calif., Son Phi Bui of Hickory, Ho Phi Bui of Hickory, Lam Phi Bui of Hickory; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother; and three sisters. A service will be held Monday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com